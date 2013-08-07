ISTANBUL Aug 7 Turkey's Yildiz Holding said on Wednesday it would sell a 10 percent stake in foodmaker Ulker in a block sale within six months.

In a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, Yildiz said it had mandated Unlu Securities on the sale after requests from foreign investors and to deepen Ulker's market.

Shares in Ulker fell 2.3 percent after Yildiz made the statement. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)