ISTANBUL Dec 3 Turkish food maker Ulker said on Monday it secured a two-year syndicated loan worth $138.28 million and 134.85 million euros ($175.38 million).

The company obtained the loan from a consortium of 14 banks led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)