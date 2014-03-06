UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkish food maker Ulker Biskuvi's net profit surged 152 percent to 66 million lira ($30 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations and triggering a jump of 6 percent in its shares.
In the year as a whole, the biscuit and chocolate maker's net profit climbed 13 percent to 188.6 million lira. Sales rose 17 percent in 2013 to 2.75 billion lira.
At 0845 GMT, Ulker shares were 5.7 percent higher at 13.1 lira.
Ulker's parent company Yildiz Holding also owns Godiva Chocolatier. ($1 = 2.2031 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrem Ballim; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Gareth Jones)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources