* Q3 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.38

* Q3 revenue rise 22 percent

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.62-$0.64 vs est $0.61

* Sees Q4 revenue $552-$562 mln vs est $558.7 mln (Follows alerts)

Dec 1 Ulta Beauty posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as more beauty-conscious people shopped at its stores.

Net income for the third quarter rose to $26.8 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $14.2 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 22 percent to $413.1 million and same-store sales rose 10 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents a share on revenue of $406.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company were down 2 percent at $67.17 in extended trading. They closed at $68.49 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)