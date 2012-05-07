BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
May 7 Ulta Beauty raised its first-quarter outlook as the beauty products retailer benefited from promotions and new store openings.
The Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company has been introducing new products and increasing promotions to attract beauty-conscious customers to its stores.
The company said it expects first-quarter earnings of $0.52 to $0.53 per share, up from previous forecast of $0.46 to $0.48 per share.
Ulta Beauty, which sells cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and other beauty products, said it expects revenue of $474 million. It earlier expected revenue of $452 million to $460 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 48 cents per share on revenue of $459.82 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ulta Beauty opened 18 new stores during the quarter, it said in a statement.
The company, whose rivals include Sally Beauty Holdings Inc and Regis Corp, said it expects comparable store sales to increase 10.1 percent, above its prior forecast of 6 percent to 8 percent.
Ulta Beauty shares were up 3 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $86.06 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
