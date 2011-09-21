(Adds details)

* FY operating profit 904,000 stg, up 103 pct

* Says economic climate throwing up opportunities

LONDON, Sept 21 Ultimate Finance Group , an AIM-listed lender to small businesses, doubled its operating profit as the tough economic environment saw demand for its services increasing.

The group, which provides companies with an alternative to bank overdrafts, on Wednesday announced a 103 percent increase in annual operating profit to 904,000 pounds ($1.4 million).

"Whilst the economic climate has undoubtedly been challenging, this has created opportunities for the group, as we are able to offer SMEs funding that would be difficult, or in some cases impossible, to achieve through traditional means," said Chief Executive Richard Pepler.

Sales rose by 51 percent to 9.7 million pounds.

The company acquired rival firm Ashley Commercial Finance for 4.75 million pounds in 2010 and said the integration of the two companies had now been achieved.

It will pay a final dividend of 0.35 pence per share, up 0.05 pence from 2010.

Ultimate Finance said it had expanded its sales team during the year and opened two new offices in Birmingham and Cardiff.

"The board remains optimistic about the prospects for the group and looks forward to the future with confidence," said Chairman Clive Garston.

Shares in Ultimate Finance were up 9 percent to 18 pence in early trade. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Philip Brook; Editing by Matt Scuffham)