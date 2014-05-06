GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
May 6 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
* Ultra electronics - acquisition
* Acquires specialist provider of aerospace electrical power management systems at an initial cash consideration of $8.6m
* Acquisition will be financed using Ultra's existing facilities and will be fully earnings accretive in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: