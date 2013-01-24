Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects to clarify Waldner is not Qinetiq CFO in headline)
LONDON Jan 24 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC : * Ultra appoints new group Finance director * Mary waldner will succeed paul as group Finance director, date yet to be finalised * Current CFO paul dean will leave Ultra on 31 March 2013 (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)