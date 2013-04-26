UPDATE 1-Legal & General not seeking large M&A deals - CFO
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
LONDON, April 26 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC : * Expects a greater second half weighting of defence orders and revenues. * Restructuring has continued during H1 2013 and will include a £2.4M cost in
the tcs radios business * H1 may also need to reflect higher bid costs depending on successful
negotiation of new programme in far east * Source text for Eikon:
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"