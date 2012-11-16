LONDON Nov 16 British defence company Ultra
Electronics said budget constraints in the UK and United
States would lead to a flat profit in 2012.
"In both the U.S. and UK defence markets, contract officers
are delaying the start of new programmes and are unwilling to
commit more than incremental funding from approved programmes,
resulting in a reduction of order flow," Ultra said in a
statement on Friday.
"Against this backdrop the board expects the group's
performance in the year to be sustained around 2011 levels."
The company, which reported a 2011 underlying pretax profit
of 114.9 million pounds ($182.4 million), is expected to post an
average 2012 pretax profit of 109.92 million pounds, according
to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of nine analysts.
Defence firms around the world have seen contract awards
delayed and some existing deals cancelled as politicians in the
U.S., the world's biggest spender on military equipment, argue
over how to cut the country's deficit. Britain has also cut
defence spending in a bid to rein in its large deficit.
Despite the slowdown in defence spending Ultra said it had
recently won substantial orders from the U.S. Navy on perimeter
security, anti-terrorism and energy control products as well as
an order to provide targeting pods for Britain's air force.
Ultra, which also makes aerospace products, said its finance
director Paul Deane would leave the company in March 2013 and
that it had started the search for his replacement.
Shares in Ultra, which have fallen 6 percent in the last
month, closed at 1,529 pence on Thursday, valuing the group at
around 1.06 billion pounds.