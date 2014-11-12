UPDATE 1-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancelled flights for Wednesday, union, employers comment)
Nov 12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :
* Contract win
* Ultra Electronics to supply landing gear and door control electronics for Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft
* Based on forecast sales of these aircraft Ultra anticipates that these contracts will generate revenue in excess of 45 million stg over a multi-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, March 13 BHP Billiton on Monday invited striking workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, to return to the negotiating table, after they rejected a similar approach on Saturday.
LONDON, March 13 Brevan Howard Asset Management, a British hedge fund, has sought an injunction to prevent Reuters publishing a story that the firm says is based on confidential information.