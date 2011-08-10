* Raises FY capex 23 pct to $1.35 bln
* Q2 EPS $0.66 vs est $0.65
* Q2 rev $280.6 mln vs est $329.3 mln
* Shares down as much 9 pct
Aug 10 Ultra Petroleum Corp raised its
full-year capital spending view by almost a fourth without a
corresponding increase in production outlook, sending the
natural gas-focused producer's shares down 9 percent.
The company, whose operations are primarily based in the
Green River Basin and in the north-central Pennsylvania area,
increased its 2011 capital spending to $1.35 billion.
Green River Basin is based in southwest Wyoming, while
north-central Pennsylvania area is in the Appalachian basin.
"Street (is) likely unhappy with a 23 percent increase in
capex while full-year production guidance (was) maintained,"
Wells Fargo analyst David Tameron said in a note.
A number of small and medium-sized U.S. oil and natural gas
companies have increased their spending budget as they look to
produce more oil and natural gas liquids.
Houston-based Ultra forecast total operating costs of
$2.86-$3.00 per million cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in the
third quarter, up from $2.83 per unit in the second quarter.
As of June 30, Ultra had cash and equivalents of $6.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, analyst Tameron expects cash flow of $1 billion
this year, with the gap funded by the revolver.
Ultra Petroleum shares fell 9 percent to a two-year low of
36.67 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company, whose second-quarter production was 59.1
billions of cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), expects third-quarter
output at 62-65 bcfe.
Second-quarter net profit went up to $103.5 million, or 67
cents a share, from $61.5 million, or 40 cents a share, a year
ago. Operating revenue rose 23 percent to $280.6 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected Ultra to earn 65 cents a
share on revenue of $329.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Don Sebastian)