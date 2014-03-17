March 17 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit up 20.6 percent y/y at 517.5 million yuan ($84.14 million)

* Says expects 2014 Q1 net profit down 30-45 percent y/y at 53.6-68.2 million yuan

* Says lower Q1 profit as mobile messaging services fell sharply, overseas communications, games platform still under development

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zup67v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1502 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)