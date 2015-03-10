UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, March 10 Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG said on Tuesday that negotiations with its lending banks have failed and that in consequence, the management board was forced to file for insolvency.
Frankfurt-listed Ultrasonic said in September its top executives and most of its cash reserves in China and Hong Kong had disappeared.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.