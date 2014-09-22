UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Ultrasonic AG : * Says former CEO approached company * Says over the weekend, the dismissed former CEO of Ultrasonic AG Qingyong Wu,
contacted Clifford Chan, the CFO of the company * Says dismissed former CEO claimed he would return to company and that he
would also return funds * Says attempt by representative of Ultrasonic supervisory board to personally
contact Qingyong Wu in Xiamen has not been successful yet * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources