SHANGHAI, Sept 22 The chief executive of
German-listed shoe maker Ultrasonic AG told the Chinese
news outlet Sina that reports he absconded with millions of
dollars of company money were wrong, saying he had been out of
the country for a vacation and medical check.
"Rumours say that I took more than a billion (yuan). This is
pure rumour. No such thing has happened," Sina quoted Wu
Qingyong as saying. "The company's financial situation remains
normal."
Last week, the German-listed firm said CEO Wu Qingyong and
Chief Operating Officer Wu Minghong had gone missing and most of
its cash reserves in China and Hong Kong had vanished.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson)