By Adam Jourdan and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Sept 22 The missing chief executive of
embattled German-listed Chinese shoe maker Ultrasonic AG
has resurfaced in China to deny absconding with
millions of dollars of company money, telling local media he had
been travelling and lost his phone.
CEO Wu Qingyong, who was dismissed last week after his
abrupt disappearance, separately told an Ultrasonic executive he
would return to the company and give back any funds, the firm
said in a statement on Monday. It added, however, that its
supervisory board had been unable to contact Wu directly.
In a video interview with Chinese news outlet Sina, posted
late on Sunday, Wu said the whole matter was a misunderstanding
and that he had simply been on holiday with his grandson and had
lost his mobile phone.
"Rumours say that I took more than a billion (yuan). This is
pure rumour. No such thing has happened. The company's financial
situation remains normal," Wu said.
The Sina video said the interview had taken place in the
southern city of Quanzhou, where the firm is based.
The company statement said Wu had contacted the firm's chief
financial officer (CFO), Clifford Chan, and a German broker by
phone over the weekend, saying that "he would return to the
company and that he would also return the funds".
An official in the company's human resources department, who
gave only his family name Pi, told Reuters that senior
executives had met on Sunday to discuss the reappearance of Wu,
who he said was planning to visit the firm's facilities.
Wu Qingyong held just over 52 percent of the company's
shares on Aug. 15 this year, according to its first half
financial report. The management board includes the elder Wu,
his son Wu Minghong and CFO Clifford Chan.
Attempts by Reuters to contact Wu Qingyong were
unsuccessful. A man who picked up a phone number linked to Wu
said it was a wrong number. Wu's assistant at Ultrasonic was not
immediately available for comment.
CASH RESERVES VANISHED
Ultrasonic said last Tuesday that Wu Qingyong and his son,
Chief Operating Officer Wu Minghong, had been missing since the
weekend, and most of the company's cash reserves in China and
Hong Kong had vanished. On Thursday, the company said the pair
had withdrawn the cash in two tranches.
In the seven-minute Sina interview, in which Wu appeared
with another son, Wu Mingjun, the elder Wu added that he
intended to investigate and track down those responsible for
publishing the "announcement" as well as spreading the rumours.
Wu Mingjun said his brother had been very affected by the
experience and was recovering, but gave no details of his
whereabouts.
Ultrasonic's shares more than doubled to around 2.30 euros
in Frankfurt on Monday, but were still more than 60 percent down
from where they began last week.
The elder Wu's comments appear to conflict with the
supervisory board of Ultrasonic, which formally dismissed him
last Thursday, saying he and his son had drawn down a $60
million credit facility in August and transferred money to China
from Hong Kong before disappearing.
Cathay United Bank, one of seven lenders behind loans to
Ultrasonic, filed a police report on the matter in Hong Kong
last Friday, according to a person familiar with the case from
one of the lending banks. That came after an unsuccessful
attempt a day earlier to file a report in mainland China.
Representatives of Cathay United, a subsidiary of Taiwan's
Cathay Financial Holdings Co. Ltd, also visited
Ultrasonic's facility in Xiamen last week, but found that the
plant was shut, the person said.
CREDIT LINES
In the video interview with Sina, Wu said he had been out of
contact in recent days because he was in Hong Kong on vacation
and in the Philippines for a medical check.
He added he had returned to China as quickly as possible
after finding out about the rumours.
"I did not run away. Rumours around society and on the web
are saying that I took the money and ran," Wu told Sina. "My
reputation and that of the company have suffered great damage,
and I retain my right to prosecute those who spread the rumour."
Nomura Holdings Inc and co-lenders had given the
Frankfurt-listed shoemaker the $60 million unsecured credit
facility to fund an expansion drive. Ultrasonic said last week
that it had defaulted on the facility, and was in talks with
creditors to try to avoid insolvency.
"The whole thing is one surprise after the next," said a
source close to the lenders behind the Nomura-arranged loan, in
response to Wu's reappearance. "They have seen the report and
are thinking about what should be their next step."
Two sources on Monday said that China Construction Bank Corp
had also made loans to Ultrasonic. A spokesman at
the bank said he was not aware of the matter.
Officials at the local government and public security bureau
in Quanzhou declined to comment on the case.
