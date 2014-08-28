Aug 28 Ultrasonic AG : * Says H1 sales up 1.4% year-on-year from EUR 73.8 million to EUR 74.8 million * Says H1 gross profit for the group remained at EUR 23.1 million, as in the

previous year (6m 2013: EUR 23.1 million) * Says H1 EBITDA declined 5.4% year-on-year to EUR 20.5 million (6m 2013: EUR

21.6 million) * Says H1 group EBIT also slipped slightly from EUR 20.9 million in the

prior-year period to EUR 19.9 million * Says management board still expects to report a slightly lower pre-tax margin

(EBT) of 24-27% in 2014