Dec 9 Ulusoy Un

* Said on Monday Q3 revenue of TRY 248.3 mln vs TRY 248.9 mln year ago

* Said Q3 loss of TRY 3.1 mln vs profit TRY 4.3 mln year ago

* Said 9 months EPS from continuing operations of TRY 0.096

* Said Q3 profit before financing expenses of TRY 15.6 mln vs TRY 10.9 mln

