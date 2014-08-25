BRIEF-Delta completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico
* Delta successfully completes cash tender offer for additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico
Aug 25 Umicore Sa :-
* Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials strengthens its position in North America
* Acquisition of business and assets of CP Chemicals in Wickliffe, Ohio
* Business, which employs 40 people, will be integrated in Umicore's Cobalt & Specialty Materials business unit
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.
* CEO says not planning acquisitions in the united states