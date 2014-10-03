BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
HONG KONG Oct 3 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials South East for T$639.3 million (21.03 million US dollar)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3980 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
* Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Sees FY profit of $4.25-$4.50/shr vs est $4.39 (Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)