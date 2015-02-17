Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.1 billion ($34.89 million) from Murata Machinery Ltd's Taiwan project office
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5300 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order