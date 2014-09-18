BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank of Financing for a 3.7 mw project
* Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank Of Financing for a 3.7 megawatt high efficiency utility-scale project
Sept 18 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for T$557.5 million (18.44 million US dollar)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.2330 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fuelcell Energy announces approval by the Connecticut Green Bank Of Financing for a 3.7 megawatt high efficiency utility-scale project
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
* Says confident about VW future with or without Fiat (Adds more detail and background)