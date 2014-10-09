BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial
* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction
Oct 9 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says sept sales at T$12.26 billion (404.49 million US dollar)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer