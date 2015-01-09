METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
Jan 9 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from KLA-Tencor for T$872.3 million ($27.32 million)
Source text in Chinese:
($1 = 31.9340 Taiwan dollars)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)