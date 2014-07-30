TAIPEI, July 30 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.3 contract chip maker, said on Wednesday its third-quarter wafer shipments will increase by a low single-digit percentage over the second quarter.

It also said average selling prices will remain flat in U.S. dollar terms, while gross profit margin will be in the mid-20 percent range.

The company had previously reported second-quarter net profit of T$3.48 billion ($116.21 million) against expectations of T$3.01 billion.

Shares of the company closed up 1.7 percent ahead of the outlook statements, versus a 0.6 percent rise in the overall TAIEX index. ($1 = 29.9450 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)