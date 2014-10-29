Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Oct 29 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp , the world's No.3 contract chip maker, said on Wednesday net profit in the third quarter hit T$2.92 billion.
The results came against a market forecast of T$3.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed up 1.6 percent ahead of the results, outperforming a rise of 1.5 percent in the benchmark TAIEX index. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)