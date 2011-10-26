* Q3 net T$1.95 bln vs forecast T$1.52 bln
* Sees revenue decline narrowing in Q4
* Communications segment to outpace consumer, PCs
TAIPEI, Oct 26 Taiwan's UMC , the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported a better-than-expected
third quarter net profit on Wednesday, and saw a narrowing
revenue decline in the fourth quarter even though the industry
outlook remains weak.
Like others in the semiconductor industry, it noted a more
difficult fourth quarter as demand slows amid a growing
uncertainty over the health of the global economy.
"Semiconductor market demand remains weak, as reflected by
our customers' conservative order patterns," Chief Executive
Shih-Wei Sun said in a statement, citing Europe's debt woes and
inflation in China as among the causes of uncertainty in the
industry.
"We do anticipate UMC's rate of revenue decline to ease in
Q4, and will maintain operating profitability as our efforts to
strengthen the company's operating efficiency and cost structure
bear fruit."
Earlier this month chief rival TSMC's chairman,
Morris Chang, said he expected weak growth in the global economy
over the next 12 months .
U.S. chip maker Texas Instruments said revenue will
come under further pressure this quarter due to a drop in demand
for its chips in almost every market because of macroeconomic
weakness.
UMC reported a net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75
million) for the quarter, above the average forecast of T$1.52
billion in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure was the worse quarterly result since the second
quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the
same quarter a year earlier and T$3.19 billion in the second
quarter.
Revenue fell 10.5 percent in the quarter compared to the
previous quarter, after rising 0.1 percent in the second
quarter.
UMC shares have lost 21.5 percent so far this year versus
the broader market's 16 percent drop. Shares of TSMC
have risen 1.3 percent in the same period.
TSMC will report its third-quarter results on Thursday.
