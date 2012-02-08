* Q4 net T$1.18 bln vs forecast T$809 mln
* Boosts 2012 capex to $2 bln from 2011's $1.6 bln
* Sees slight decline in Q1 revenue; economy to bottom out
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a
better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter and said
it will increase capital spending by 25 percent to boost
capacity and upgrade technology.
The company said it sees revenue in the first quarter
slightly lower, but it would remain profitable, as the industry
battles with falling demand, and it sees signs of a bottoming
out of the economy and completion of inventory correction in the
near term.
UMC reported a profit of T$1.18 billion ($40
million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn net profit of
T$809 million, according to the average of 12 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure compares with a net profit of T$6.42 billion a
year earlier and T$1.95 billion in the previous quarter.
The company said it will boost capital spending to $2
billion in 2012, 25 percent higher than the $1.6 billion last
year. The actual amount spent in 2011 was lower than the $1.8
billion originally planned.
UMC's investment plan is more optimistic than bigger rival
TSMC, which said last month it will reduce capital
spending this year by almost 18 percent as it sees slower
industry growth and lower margins than expected amid worries
over demand in a stuttering global economy.
"We continue to see signs of economic bottoming, and we
expect inventory correction which has lasted for a few quarters
will be completed in the near term," Chief Executive Shih-Wei
Sun told an investor conference, but adding that there are still
many uncertainties.
Sun said he sees the economy improving next quarter, and is
optimistic about upcoming demand in high-end chip segments,
while the consumer and computer segments are expected to post
double digit quarterly growth, outpacing communications this
quarter.
In the January to March quarter, he sees UMC's wafer
shipments increasing marginally compared over the previous
quarter, but average selling prices will fall about 5 percent
while operating margins will be in low single digit percent
range. Capacity utilisation is seen at a high 60 percent range.
Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
forecast the global chip industry to grow 2 percent this
year and the chip industry to be flat.
($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars)
