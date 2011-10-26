TAIPEI Oct 26 Taiwan's UMC , the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a
better-than-expected net profit of T$1.95 billion ($64.75
million) in the third quarter, and expected a narrowing revenue
decline in the fourth quarter.
UMC was expected to earn an average net profit of
T$1.52 billion, according to 11 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure was the worse quarterly profit since the second
quarter in 2009. UMC posted net profit of T$8.72 billion in the
same quarter a year ago and T$3.19 billion in the second
quarter.
($1 = 30.117 Taiwan Dollars)
