TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better net profit in the first quarter than expected, and said both the economy and the industry's inventory adjustment had bottomed out.
UMC reported a profit of T$1.34 billion ($45.42 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn a net profit of T$907.2 million, according to the average of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UMC posted net profit of T$4.48 billion a year earlier and T$1.18 billion in the previous quarter.
It said in a statement it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent in the second quarter, signalling "that the semiconductor industry's multi-quarter inventory correction has subsided."
($1 = 29.5015 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
