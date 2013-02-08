TAIPEI Feb 8 United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) , the world's No. 2 contract chip maker, said on Friday that consolidated January sales totalled T$9.45 billion ($320 million), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on UMC's website, see here. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)