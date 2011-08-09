TAIPEI Aug 9 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its July sales dropped 18.6 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.81 billion ($303.74 million) last month, compared with T$10.82 billion a year earlier and T$9.19 billion in June, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table on the company's website, see here ($1 = 29.005 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)