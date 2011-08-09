BRIEF-Lux Ventures II L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Aug 9 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its July sales dropped 18.6 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.81 billion ($303.74 million) last month, compared with T$10.82 billion a year earlier and T$9.19 billion in June, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
For a table on the company's website, see here ($1 = 29.005 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Panasonic has started manufacturing air conditioners in Thailand and will build more in Malaysia; new line can turn out 500,000 units annually - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.