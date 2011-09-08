TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its August sales dropped 24.7 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$ 8.2 billion ($281.8 million) last month, compared with T$10.89 billion in August last year and also down from T$8.81 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table, see here ($1=T$29.5) ($1 = 29.103 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)