BRIEF-Semicon Light to raise 3.0 bln won in private placement
* Says it plans to issue 2.1 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,430 won/share, to raise 3.0 billion won in proceeds for investment fund
TAIPEI, Sept 8 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its August sales dropped 24.7 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$ 8.2 billion ($281.8 million) last month, compared with T$10.89 billion in August last year and also down from T$8.81 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
For a table, see here ($1=T$29.5) ($1 = 29.103 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Says it plans to issue 2.1 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,430 won/share, to raise 3.0 billion won in proceeds for investment fund
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 3,820 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016