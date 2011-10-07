BRIEF-HB FULLER FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjWpyo) Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Oct 7 Taiwan's UMC , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its unconsolidated September sales fell 25.3 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.18 billion ($267.26 million) last month, compared with T$10.94 billion in September last year and T$8.2 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
($1 = 30.607 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)
* Avis budget group expands online payment options with launch of visa checkout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Feb 6 Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Monday it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of the Motiva Enterprises joint venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco in the second quarter of 2017.