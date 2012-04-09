BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
TAIPEI, April 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Monday its March sales dropped 14.6 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) said on its website it posted sales of T$8.19 billion ($277.63 million) last month, compared with T$9.58 billion in March last year and T$7.52 billion in the previous month. It gave no further details.
For a table, see here ($1 = 29.5000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: