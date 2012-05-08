US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hit record highs on Trump's policy comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TAIPEI May 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its April sales fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.12 billion ($310.5 million) last month, compared with T$9.56 billion in April last year and T$8.19 billion in March, the company said on its website.
It did not give further details.
For a table on the company's website, see here ($1 = 29.3700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb 27 Shareholders are pressuring miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to stand up to the Indonesian government over changes the Southeast Asian country wants to make in the U.S. miner's contract, Freeport's chief executive officer said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.