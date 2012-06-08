TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its May sales fell 2 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.21 billion ($308.10 million) last month, compared with T$9.4 billion in May last year and T$9.12 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table on the company's website, see here ($1 = 29.8930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)