UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund -source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Monday its June sales rose 1.13 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.29 billion ($310.61 million) last month, compared with T$9.19 billion in June last year and T$9.21 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
($1 = 29.9085 Taiwan dollars)
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday told employees that combining GM's European Opel and Vauxhall business with Peugeot would be beneficial for both companies.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)