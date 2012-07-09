TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Monday its June sales rose 1.13 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.29 billion ($310.61 million) last month, compared with T$9.19 billion in June last year and T$9.21 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table on the company's website, see here ($1 = 29.9085 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)