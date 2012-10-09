TAIPEI Oct 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its September sales rose 11.5 percent from a year earlier, but dipped from August.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.11 billion ($310.78 million) last month, compared with T$8.18 billion in the same month last year and T$9.8 billion in August, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.