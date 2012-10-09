UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
* Q4 OIBD climbs 2 pct to 818 mln eur vs 847 mln Reuters poll avg
TAIPEI Oct 9 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday its September sales rose 11.5 percent from a year earlier, but dipped from August.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.11 billion ($310.78 million) last month, compared with T$8.18 billion in the same month last year and T$9.8 billion in August, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Swiss drugmaker Actelion's 2016 core net income rose 27 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), it said on Tuesday.
Amazon Web Services says Amazon Chime is a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before