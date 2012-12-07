TAIPEI Dec 7 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday that its November sales rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9 billion ($310 million) last month, versus T$8.07 billion in November last year and T$9.28 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.

