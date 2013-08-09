TAIPEI, Aug 9 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, posted a 12 percent rise in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 11.558 +11.6 71.24 +6.3 (US$ mln) 385