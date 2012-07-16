German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
BRUSSELS, July 16 U.S. speciality chemicals maker Cytec Industries won EU approval on Monday for its $439 million purchase of British-based materials manufacturer Umeco.
Cytec is looking to boost sales of composite materials to aircraft makers to offset slowing demand for its main product coating resins used in the housing and manufacturing sectors. Umeco makes materials for Formula One cars.
The European Commission said even though there were overlaps in the manufacture and supply of "prepregs" specialised materials and of some adhesives, this did not raise competition concerns.
"The Commission found that the merged entity would continue to face a number of strong competitors in the markets in which it is active and that the proposed transaction would therefore not raise competition concerns," the EU watchdog said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.