UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, July 17 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has taken a 4 percent stake in Belgian specialist materials group Umicore, part of a strategy to focus less on France and the energy sector.
GBL management said on Wednesday that it had steadily increased its stake from a negligible holding at the start of the year.
GBL, controlled by Belgium's richest man Albert Frere, has traditionally had a focus on French high-yielding stocks, including Total, GDF Suez, cement maker Lafarge and drinks group Pernod Ricard.
Last month, it bought a 15 percent stake in Swiss inspection company SGS from Exor, carmaker Fiat's parent company, for 1.5 billion euros.
GBL's management said the investment in Umicore marked a move into Belgium and a new sector and also represented more in the way of a growth stock.
Umicore's activities range from precious metal recycling to automotive catalysts and ingredients for rechargeable batteries. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources