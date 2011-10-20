(Adds details)

BRUSSELS Oct 20 Belgian metals firm Umicore said its revenues rose 13 percent in the third quarter, positioning it for a record year, helped by a significant rise in demand for the precious metals it recovers from industrial scrap.

The former miner said on Thursday it saw increased demand for silver-based industrial metals used in coin blanks and solar panels.

It repeated its forecast of record earnings in 2011, with a recurring EBIT between 400 million euros and 425 million euros. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)