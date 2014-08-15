BRIEF-Rhinomed issues trading halt
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising
August 15UMS United Medical Systems International AG :
* Said on Thursday that entered into stock purchase agreement with UMS Acquisitions Holdings, Inc., Delaware, USA regarding the sale of all shares in United Medical Systems (DE), Inc.
* Said price for the transfer of the shares amounts to 56.4 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Requests a trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what