BRIEF-Asta to list shares on KOSDAQ market
* Says it will issue 1.8 million shares of the company via initial public offering, at 8,000 won/share, to raise 14 billion won
Aug 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG : * Says is confirming its full-year forecast for 2014 * Says projects EPS of 50 to 55 cents with consolidated sales of EUR 39 million
to EUR 42 million for FY 2014 * Says consolidated sales under ifrs were EUR 19.4 million in H1, following EUR
20.1 million last year * Says at EUR 4.9 million, H1 net income was down somewhat from previous year
(py: EUR 5.0 million) * Says dividend policy unchanged * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Announced implementation of an on-market share buy-for a period of 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Healthway Medical Corporation Limited (Request For Trading Halt)