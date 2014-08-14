Aug 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG : * Says is confirming its full-year forecast for 2014 * Says projects EPS of 50 to 55 cents with consolidated sales of EUR 39 million

to EUR 42 million for FY 2014 * Says consolidated sales under ifrs were EUR 19.4 million in H1, following EUR

20.1 million last year * Says at EUR 4.9 million, H1 net income was down somewhat from previous year

(py: EUR 5.0 million) * Says dividend policy unchanged