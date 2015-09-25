By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Africa should push to achieve
universal access to electricity within a decade while
accelerating its transformation to a continent exporting
finished goods, rather than raw materials, the new head of the
African Development Bank said on Friday.
Akinwumi Adesina, who took over as president of the
50-year-old institution earlier this month, has set an ambitious
series of goals to guide it through Africa's increasingly
complex financial environment.
He said Africa could achieve full access to power by 2025,
sooner than the goal of 2030 set by the United States and other
major donor countries, while increasing its infrastructure and
industrial capacity.
The bank, which was founded in 1964 to provide capital to
foster economic development and alleviate poverty in its member
states, is financed by both Africa nations and shareholder
countries outside the continent.
Adding value to products is a challenge across Africa, which
is rich in minerals and agricultural products but exports few
finished products.
"Africa can easily have double-digit growth if it solved the
power problem," he said in an interview while attending an
annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General
Assembly in New York.
The 48 countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, with a combined
population of 800 million, produce roughly the same amount of
power as Spain, a country of just 46 million. This constrains
Africa's growth and keeps hundreds of millions in poverty.
The problem has "put the breaks on Africa's
industrialization" and fixing it is vital to drive Africa's
economic transformation over the coming decades, Adesina said.
Adesina said the bank will increase its investment in the
energy sector "significantly" over the next decade, while
working with African countries to commit a larger share of tax
revenue to the problem.
Adesina, who served as Nigeria's agricultural minister
before taking over at the Ivory Coast-based bank, also said
industrialization of the agricultural sector is a major
priority, along with adding value to the goods it produces.
"Africa needs to end exporting raw materials because Africa
cannot continue to be at the bottom of the global value chain.
You're exporting jobs," he said.
Banks hold back funding for African agricultural ventures
because "they don't understand the sector" and view it as
excessively risky.
"The number one problem faced by private sector agriculture
is how to have access to long-term financing," he said. "And
this is an area where the African development bank can and will
make a difference."
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Alan Crosby)