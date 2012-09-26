* Address expected to be Iranian leader's last to U.N.
* Criticizes U.S. global dominance, politics driven by money
* Calls for just and fair order without double standards
* U.S., Canada, Israel did not attend speech
By Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran's president said on
Wednesday his country was under constant threat of military
action from "uncivilized Zionists" and called for a new world
order not dominated by Western powers in the service of "the
devil."
In his eighth address to the U.N. General Assembly's annual
gathering of world leaders, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad painted a gloomy
picture of a world driven by greed rather than moral values.
"The current abysmal situation of the world and the bitter
incidents of history are due mainly to the wrong management of
the world and the self-proclaimed centers of power who have
entrusted themselves to the devil," Ahmadinejad said, in what is
expected to be his last address to the world body.
There was no reiteration of his comments to journalists in
New York on Monday that Israel has no roots in the Middle East
and would be "eliminated."
However, in a clear reference to Israel, he told the
assembly: "Continued threat by the uncivilized Zionists to
resort to military action against our great nation is a clear
example of this bitter reality."
On Tuesday, in his address to the General Assembly, U.S.
President Barack Obama warned Iran he would do what it takes to
prevent it from getting nuclear arms and said there was not an
unlimited time to solve the crisis via diplomacy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is due to
speak at the United Nations on Thursday, has hinted Israel could
strike Iran's nuclear sites, and has criticized Obama's position
that sanctions and diplomacy should be given more time to stop
Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Without mentioning the United States by name, Ahmadinejad
took aim at Washington's global dominance, asking: "Are we to
believe that those who spend hundreds of millions of dollars on
election campaigns have the interest of the people of the world
at their hearts?"
Representatives of the United States, Canada and Israel
chose not to be present in the U.N. auditorium for the speech,
which coincided with Yom Kippur, one of the most important
Jewish holidays.
Ahmadinejad, whose own second and final term in office ends
next year, said authority should be used as a sacred gift, "not
a chance to amass power and wealth."
Israel and the United States have refused to rule out the
possibility of an armed strike on Iran's nuclear facilities,
which the West suspects aim to produce atomic bombs but which
Tehran says are for solely peaceful purposes.
'A GREAT AND PROUD NATION'
Iran is under sanctions imposed by the United Nations and
Western powers for its refusal to comply with U.N. Security
Council demands to halt its nuclear enrichment program.
Ahmadinejad said the 15-nation council, on which the United
States, Britain, France, Russia and China all have vetoes, was
dominated by "a limited number of governments," preventing the
United Nations from acting in a just and equitable way.
Declaring that he represented "a great and proud nation that
was a founder of human civilization," Ahmadinejad said: "There
is no doubt that the world is in need of a new order and a fresh
way of thinking."
He said this should be "a just and fair order in which
everybody is equal before the law and in which there is no
double standard."
His speech touched on issues he has raised in previous U.N.
appearances, such as suggesting there should be an "independent
fact-finding team" established to discover the "truth" behind
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and complaining
about the "hegemonic policies and actions of world Zionism."
A spokeswoman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations,
Erin Pelton, said the United States decided not to attend the
speech given Ahmadinejad's recent comments on Israel and the
fact that it was Yom Kippur.
"Over the past couple of days, we've seen Mr. Ahmadinejad
once again use his trip to the U.N., not to address the
legitimate aspirations of the Iranian people, but to instead
spout paranoid theories and repulsive slurs against Israel,"
Pelton said.
"It's particularly unfortunate that Mr. Ahmadinejad will
have the platform of the U.N. General Assembly on Yom Kippur."
European Union states did not walk out, apparently because
Ahmadinejad did not cross any of their "red lines."
"Ahmadinejad gave a long, rambling speech," a European
diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Previously
we've walked out because of his anti-Semitism, threats against
Israel and 9/11 conspiracies. This year his only crime was
incoherence."
Bearing signs reading "Secular Democracy for Iran" and
"Khamenei Dictator of Iran Must Go," referring to Iran's supreme
leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about a hundred opponents of the
Iranian government protested across the street from the United
Nations as Ahmadinejad spoke.
Separately, U.N. diplomats and nuclear experts say Iran
appears to be making headway in building a research reactor that
could yield potential nuclear weapons material, adding to
growing Western concerns about Tehran's atomic aims.