BRIEF-A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Israel has "no roots" in the history of the Middle East and represents a disturbance for Iran, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Monday.
Ahmadinejad said Iran has been around for thousands of years, but Israel has existed for only 60 or 70 years. He said that for a certain "historical phase" Israel represents a disturbance for Iran and "they are then eliminated."
"They (Israel) have no roots there in history," Ahmadinejad told reporters in New York, where he is due to attend the U.N. General Assembly. "They do not even enter the equation for Iran."
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PSA Group in talks to buy GM's Opel/Vauxhall brands (Adds UK business minister comments)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale added the most points to Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 0.9 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest intraday jump ever, adding as much as 20 percent. Analysts said the accord increases the value of Bra